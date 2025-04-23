Rumors Exploded — Then Trump Spoke

President Trump reaffirms support for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell despite frustrations over interest rate policies, calming markets and sparking debates about Fed independence.

Quick Takes

President Trump stated he has “no intention of firing” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, despite previous public criticisms.

Trump’s reassurances triggered a significant surge in US stock markets and the dollar, reflecting restored market confidence.

The President continues to advocate for lower interest rates to boost economic growth, while Powell remains cautious about inflation concerns.

Markets reacted positively to signs of potential de-escalation in US-China trade tensions under Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The dispute highlights fundamental tensions between political pressure for growth and the Fed’s mandate for economic stability.

Trump Clarifies Position on Powell

President Donald Trump has definitively stated he has no plans to dismiss Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, putting to rest speculation that had rippled through financial markets. The rumors emerged after National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett reportedly suggested Trump was considering whether he could remove Powell from his position. Speaking to reporters, Trump dismissed these reports as media exaggeration while expressing his preference for more aggressive monetary policy.

“The press runs away with things. I have no intention of firing him,” said Donald Trump.

The clarification came after Trump had previously labeled Powell a “major loser” and suggested on social media that his “termination cannot come fast enough.” These earlier comments reflected Trump’s frustration with the Federal Reserve’s cautious approach to interest rate cuts at a time when other central banks worldwide have been more aggressive in lowering their rates. The European Central Bank’s recent rate cut particularly amplified Trump’s criticism of Powell’s more measured approach.

Market Response and Economic Implications

Trump’s reassurance immediately calmed financial markets that had been rattled by the uncertainty surrounding Powell’s position. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw significant gains following the President’s comments, with US stock futures surging and the dollar strengthening against major currencies. Asian markets likewise opened higher, reflecting the global significance of stability at the Federal Reserve. The episode underscores the enormous influence that presidential statements about monetary policy can have on market sentiment.

Adding to the positive market sentiment, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated progress in trade negotiations with China, suggesting a potential de-escalation in the ongoing trade war that has seen both countries impose significant tariffs on each other’s goods. This development further boosted investor confidence, as reduced trade tensions would remove one of the inflationary pressures that have concerned Powell and the Federal Reserve as they deliberate on interest rate policy.

The Interest Rate Debate

At the heart of the dispute between Trump and Powell lies a fundamental difference in economic priorities. The President has consistently advocated for lower interest rates to stimulate economic growth, viewing the current rates as unnecessarily restrictive. Powell and the Federal Reserve, however, remain vigilant about inflation risks, particularly those stemming from Trump’s tariff policies on imports, immigration restrictions, and deregulation efforts that could drive up prices.

“I would like to see him be a little more active in terms of his idea to lower interest rates. This is the perfect time to lower interest rates. If he doesn’t, is it the end? No, it’s not,” said Donald Trump.

Economists and market observers have emphasized the importance of maintaining the Federal Reserve’s independence from political pressure. Austan Goolsbee of the Chicago Federal Reserve has stressed this independence as crucial for economic stability. Financial experts have warned that undermining this principle could have severe consequences. Erasmus Kersting noted that removing Powell would likely trigger “a dramatic fall in the stock and bond markets,” potentially pushing the economy toward recession.

Legal and Institutional Considerations

The question of whether a president can remove a Federal Reserve chair remains contentious. Powell, who was initially appointed by Trump and later re-nominated by President Biden, has previously stated he would not resign if asked and believes he can only be removed for cause such as malfeasance. Legal precedent generally protects the independence of the Federal Reserve, though the administration has challenged aspects of this independence in court cases regarding other regulatory agencies.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has defended the President’s right to express his views on Federal Reserve policy, maintaining that commentary does not constitute inappropriate pressure. The ongoing tension highlights the delicate balance between presidential economic vision and the institutional independence designed to insulate monetary policy from short-term political considerations. For now, markets appear reassured by Trump’s commitment to maintain Powell’s position despite their policy differences.