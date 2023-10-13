Russia May Go Nuclear for the First Time Since 1991

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Monday, Russian parliamentary bosses were to discuss the possibility of their country starting nuclear testing following President Vladimir Putin’s holding out. Russia has not conducted any tests on its nuclear capabilities for the past three decades.

A resumption of nuclear testing by the United States, China, or Russia could mean that the three nations could enter a nuclear arms race against one another. This has not occurred since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Putin, on Thursday, stated that nuclear doctrine did not require to be updated and he did not disclose whether or not Moscow was going to resume nuclear testing. He also outlined the conditions that would need to occur in order for him to press the nuclear button.

Putin has also stated that Russia was going to be looking at what the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) has and added that Russia could revoke its ratification of the deal. While the United States has signed the treaty, they have not ratified it thus far.

As a result of Putin’s recent statements, Vyacheslav Volodin, Russia’s top lawmaker, stated that he was going to be discussing this during the next Duma Council meeting on Monday at 4 p.m.

Russia’s envoy to the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) also revealed on Friday that Moscow was going to be revoking their pact ratification. Washington has slammed this decision arguing that it could endanger the global norm.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com