Ruthless Judge Denies Simple Request by Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The civil trial that will look into the allegations of rape and libel filed against former President Trump is scheduled to start next week after a judge on Monday rejected Trump’s request for the trial to be delayed by one month.

The trial is the result of the case filed by author E. Jean Carroll who has accused Trump of raping her in a New York department store in the 1990s. Trump has denied the accusations. The trial is scheduled to start on April 25. Carroll has also alleged that Trump calling her a liar was defamatory and included a charge of battery under a recent New York Law which provided survivors of sexual abuse the right to sue their alleged attacker even after the statute of limitations had passed.

Trump’s lawyer previously argued that a one-month delay to the trial was necessary as the former President was recently indicted by a New York grand jury on 34 felony charges of falsifying business records. However, the judge denied the request which was made on the grounds that due to the level of publicity, the former President needed a break.

Instead, Manhattan Judge Lewis A. Kaplan claimed that the criminal charges were “entirely unrelated” to the civil case and that all the media coverage has been a result of Trump’s own invitations, provocations, and actions. He added that the assertion that the recent publicity would “preclude selection of a fair and impartial jury on April 25 is pure speculation.” He further expressed concerns about the possibility of the pause being used as another “delay tactic” by Trump.

