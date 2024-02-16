Schools at Breaking Point Over Migrants

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – A public school teacher in Denver appeared on “Fox & Friends” on Monday to discuss how the migrant crisis was overwhelming the classrooms in the city as the Democratic mayor had proceeded with spending cuts for services available to residents.

Priscilla Rahn, a teacher, stated that currently they were “100 students over projection” and each week they had new students joining. She added that they don’t have the funds to provide for the new incoming students.

Mayor Mike Johnston has previously claimed that this is the fault of former President Donald Trump and the GOP. However, on Friday he announced $5 million in cuts to DMV services, city landscaping, and recreation centers to cover the costs of the migrant crisis.

Johnson’s comments came after the GOP voted against a bipartisan border deal, which included foreign aid for Israel and Ukraine. As he pointed out, the Senate GOP had decided to fail the bipartisan border deal. He added that the bill’s failure had a detrimental effect on the city and that if Republican and Trump leaders had taken the chance the bill could have helped alleviate some of the problems cities are currently facing. However, as he pointed out they would prefer to see the bill fail, and have these problems worsened so they could benefit from it in the November election.

Rahn, who is running for Douglas County commissioner, stated that the cuts were completely unfair and argued that Johnson, Colorado Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, and President Biden were all to blame for the current situation.

