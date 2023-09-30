Schumer Sides With Wildly Corrupt Democrat

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer from New York refrained from demanding Senator Bob Menendez’s resignation on Wednesday, following charges of bribery and corruption leveled against the New Jersey Democrat.

Expressing his shock, Schumer said he felt both “profoundly let down” and “shaken” upon reviewing the recent indictment. This document accuses Menendez and his spouse of receiving bribes to favor three businessmen from New Jersey and support Egypt’s interests.

“I have a longstanding association with Senator Menendez and this news deeply saddens me. Yet, for senators, there exists an elevated standard of conduct. Based on what the indictment presents, it seems Senator Menendez did not meet this benchmark,” stated Schumer.

Schumer further mentioned that Menendez is scheduled to address his fellow Democrats in a Senate lunch the following day.

Despite Schumer’s stance, other Democratic leaders have voiced their support for Menendez to vacate his seat. Senators Dick Durbin of Illinois and Patty Murray of Washington expressed their views on the matter earlier on Wednesday, while Senators Debbie Stabenow of Michigan and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota did the same the day before.

By Wednesday afternoon, a significant portion of the Senate Democratic Caucus had shown favor towards Menendez’s resignation. However, Menendez seems adamant about retaining his position, asserting his innocence and questioning critics with, “Why would I resign when I’ve done no wrong?”

Both Menendez and his wife, Nadine, have entered a plea of not guilty to the charges in New York.

After several days of silence, the Democratic leader commented about Menendez’s situation, supporting his choice to relinquish his role as the head of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

In a related note, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell from Kentucky abstained from commenting on Menendez’s current standing or his access to classified information, suggesting it’s an internal matter for the Democrats.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com