She Paid Homeless People to Register to Vote

A federal guilty plea in Los Angeles has put a stark question back on the table: how much cash does it take to corrupt a voter registration, and why has Skid Row become the recurring scene of the crime? The answer, according to the Justice Department’s own charging documents, is as little as two or three dollars — and the practice has a documented history stretching back more than a decade in the same few blocks of downtown Los Angeles.

Key Points

Brenda Lee Brown Armstrong, 64, of Marina del Rey, was federally charged with paying people to register to vote, a felony carrying a statutory maximum of five years

Armstrong agreed to plead guilty and entered that plea on June 8, admitting she paid homeless people in Skid Row $2 or $3 to register

Prosecutors say the conduct was part of a pattern tied to nearly two decades of work as a paid petition and signature circulator

A video recorded by James O’Keefe’s operation showing a cash handoff to a homeless person is credited with triggering the investigation

The case fits a well-documented pattern of vote-buying schemes targeting homeless populations on Skid Row, distinct from the separate, settled legal right of homeless citizens to register lawfully

What the Government Charged — and What Armstrong Admitted

The Justice Department’s announcement was unambiguous. Armstrong, who also went by the name “Anika,” was charged with one felony count of paying another person to register to vote, an offense under federal election law that carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison. The government did not merely accuse; prosecutors stated Armstrong had already agreed to plead guilty before her initial court appearance, a detail that separates this matter from the far larger universe of election-fraud allegations that never advance past assertion. She entered that plea on June 8, admitting to paying homeless individuals in Skid Row and elsewhere small sums — two or three dollars a signature — specifically to induce voter registration.

The admission carries more texture than a bare statutory violation. Reporting on the plea describes Armstrong soliciting registrations directly in Skid Row and, in cases where a prospective registrant had no fixed address, supplying her own former address on the form. That detail matters because it converts what might otherwise look like aggressive but legal registration outreach into something closer to manufactured paperwork — registrations built on inducement and inaccurate residency information rather than a homeless voter’s own lawful declaration of where they sleep.

A Twenty-Year Career in Petition Work, and How the Scheme Came to Light

Armstrong was not a first-time operator stumbling into a bad decision. Contemporaneous reporting describes her as a longtime signature collector for California ballot initiatives, with nearly two decades in that line of work. Petition circulators in California are frequently paid per signature gathered — a compensation structure that, absent safeguards, creates a direct financial incentive to manufacture volume rather than verify eligibility. That incentive structure is precisely what federal and state vote-buying statutes were written to interrupt, because the harm isn’t abstract: a bought signature is not a citizen’s considered choice, it’s a transaction.

The case reportedly surfaced through a recording made by James O’Keefe’s operation, which captured footage of a cash handoff to a homeless person and is credited with prompting the charge. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli publicly characterized the outcome as “an example of admitted voter fraud” and indicated multiple related probes were underway as part of a broader Justice Department effort to scrutinize voter rolls. That framing signals prosecutors view Armstrong’s case not as an isolated aberration but as one data point in a wider enforcement push.

Skid Row’s Recurring Role in Vote-Buying Cases

This is not the first time downtown Los Angeles’s homeless population has been targeted by paid signature and registration schemes, and that history matters for calibrating how surprising — or unsurprising — the Armstrong case really is. In an earlier, well-documented matter tracked by the Heritage Foundation’s election-fraud database, a man named Christopher Williams ran a scheme offering cigarettes and cash to homeless people on Skid Row in exchange for fraudulent signatures on ballot petitions and registration forms, generating hundreds of tainted signatures before he pleaded no contest to a felony count. The Los Angeles Times separately documented a related 2018 case in which defendants were accused of registering fictitious people and circulating petitions bearing fake names gathered from the same neighborhood. Skid Row’s concentration of transient, cash-poor residents has made it a persistent target for exactly this kind of bounty-hunting registration fraud, not a one-off location.

The Legal Line Between Helping Homeless Voters and Exploiting Them

None of this criminal history should be confused with the separate and settled principle that homelessness itself is no barrier to lawful voting. A 1984 federal court decision, Pitts v. Black, established that eligible voters living in non-conventional housing cannot be denied registration on that basis alone, and California law explicitly permits people experiencing homelessness to register using a shelter or another physical location as their address. That distinction is the fulcrum on which cases like Armstrong’s turn: registering a homeless citizen who wants to vote is lawful and, in fact, constitutionally protected outreach; paying someone specifically to induce the registration, or supplying an address the registrant did not actually provide, crosses into the conduct federal statute 52 U.S.C. §10307(c) was written to punish — payment for registration or for voting itself.

What Comes Next

A guilty plea resolves guilt; it does not resolve punishment. Federal sentencing follows a separate track governed by advisory guidelines, and the five-year figure attached to Armstrong’s charge represents the statutory ceiling, not a preview of what a judge will ultimately impose — first-time offenders who cooperate and plead early typically receive sentences well below that ceiling under federal practice. What the public record does establish, clearly and without ambiguity, is the charge, the agreement to plead, and the plea itself. Whatever sentence eventually follows, the admission already stands as confirmation that at least one registration scheme targeting Skid Row’s homeless population was real, was federally prosecuted, and was not contested by the person accused of running it.

Sources:

nypost.com, justice.gov, youtube.com, facebook.com, abc7.com, x.com

© conservativefreepress.com 2026. All rights reserved.