She Played the Government for 25 Years – Now It’s Payback Time

After impersonating her dead mother for 25 years, a Minnesota woman has finally been caught after stealing over $360,000 in taxpayer funds from Social Security during a brazen quarter-century fraud operation.

At a Glance

Mavious Redmond, 54, of Minnesota pleaded guilty to stealing $360,000 in Social Security benefits by impersonating her deceased mother for 25 years

The elaborate scheme began in 1999 after her mother’s death and included forging signatures and fraudulent applications

Redmond visited Social Security offices multiple times posing as her mother to maintain the deception

She faces up to 10 years imprisonment and potential fines of twice the amount stolen

Prosecutors call the case part of a broader battle against “federal programs fraud” in Minnesota

A Quarter-Century of Deception

In a shocking case that demonstrates how vulnerable our federal benefits systems can be to determined fraudsters, a Minnesota woman has admitted to impersonating her deceased mother for 25 years to steal government benefits. Mavious Redmond, 54, pleaded guilty to theft of government funds in U.S. District Court on April 9, confessing to a sophisticated scheme that began immediately after her mother’s death in January 1999 and continued until authorities finally caught her in 2023.

The fraud wasn’t a simple matter of cashing checks that arrived in the mail. Redmond actively visited Social Security Administration offices on multiple occasions, impersonating her mother during at least two visits in June. During these visits, she filled out applications using her mother’s personal information and forged her mother’s signature to ensure the benefits kept flowing into her own pockets.

Massive Taxpayer Theft

The financial impact of Redmond’s fraud is staggering. Over the course of her 25-year scheme, she managed to siphon approximately $360,000 from the Social Security system – money meant for legitimate retirees who actually contributed to the program throughout their working lives. This theft occurred while the Social Security system itself faces questions about long-term solvency and while millions of seniors struggle to make ends meet on their legitimate benefits.

“We are awash in federal programs fraud,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa D. Kirkpatrick. “Redmond stole well more than a quarter million dollars in taxpayer funds. She scammed social security for literal decades.”

The guilty plea comes as federal authorities have stepped up efforts to combat fraud across government benefit programs, which collectively lose billions of taxpayer dollars each year. President Trump’s administration has emphasized the importance of eliminating waste and fraud in federal programs, with Social Security being a particular focus due to its importance to seniors and the massive size of its disbursements.

Sophisticated Long-Term Scheme

What makes Redmond’s case particularly troubling is the length and sophistication of her operation. For a quarter century, she managed to convince government officials that her deceased mother was still alive and entitled to benefits. The fraud required ongoing deception, including multiple in-person visits to Social Security offices where she would pretend to be her mother, complete with forged signatures and fraudulent documentation.

Federal prosecutors noted that the maximum penalty for Redmond’s crime could reach 10 years imprisonment, along with a fine of up to twice the amount stolen. The substantial potential penalty reflects both the dollar amount involved and the systematic, long-term nature of the fraud against a program specifically designed to support elderly Americans who have contributed to the system throughout their working lives.

Part of a Broader Problem

Redmond’s case highlights what authorities describe as a widespread problem of fraud targeting government benefit programs. While her scheme was particularly long-running, it represents just one example of the billions in taxpayer funds lost annually to similar schemes. The Social Security Administration’s Office of the Inspector General conducts thousands of investigations each year into suspected benefit fraud, recovering millions in fraudulently obtained payments.

In the end, Redmond’s quarter-century of fraud demonstrates both the vulnerabilities in our current system and the eventual consequences for those who exploit those weaknesses. Though she managed to maintain her deception for decades, authorities finally caught up with her scheme. She now awaits sentencing that could result in significant prison time, marking a belated but important victory for taxpayers and legitimate benefit recipients.