Shocking Omission at Major Political Celebration

The Democratic National Committee’s Easter social media post omitted President Joe Biden while featuring other past Democratic presidents, sparking controversy and providing an opening for Donald Trump to criticize his predecessor’s border policies.

Quick Takes

The DNC’s Easter message featured past Democratic presidents Jimmy Carter, John F. Kennedy, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton but excluded Joe Biden.

Biden, who completed his term earlier this year, had previously declared March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility, which coincided with Easter Sunday and sparked conservative criticism.

Donald Trump used the opportunity to criticize Biden’s border policies and label him “the worst president.”

Biden did not seek re-election, allowing Kamala Harris to run against Trump, who ultimately won both the Electoral College and popular vote.

The DNC has not responded to requests for comment about Biden’s omission from their Easter message.

DNC Easter Message Controversy

The Democratic National Committee has found itself at the center of a political controversy after publishing an Easter social media post that featured several former Democratic presidents but noticeably excluded Joe Biden. The message included images of Jimmy Carter, John F. Kennedy, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton, but made no mention of Biden, who completed his presidential term earlier this year. This omission has raised eyebrows across the political spectrum, especially considering Biden’s status as the most recent Democratic president. The DNC has not provided any explanation for the exclusion, despite requests for comment from multiple news outlets, including Fox News Digital.

Biden’s absence from the Easter recognition is particularly notable following his decision not to seek re-election, which paved the way for Kamala Harris to become the Democratic nominee. Biden reportedly later expressed regret about this decision, believing he could have defeated Donald Trump in the general election. Instead, Trump secured victory over Harris, winning both the Electoral College and the popular vote.

Biden’s Easter Controversy

Adding to the Easter-related political tensions, former president Biden had previously sparked controversy when he declared March 31, 2024 — which coincided with Easter Sunday — as Transgender Day of Visibility. This proclamation drew immediate backlash from conservatives who viewed it as undermining the significance of the Christian holiday. The International Transgender Day of Visibility has been observed annually on March 31 since 2009, but its overlap with Easter this year intensified criticism from religious conservatives and Trump allies who characterized it as an attack on Christian faith and traditions.

“Today, we send a message to all transgender Americans: You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. You belong. You are America, and my entire Administration and I have your back.” – Joe Biden

The White House defended Biden’s proclamation, with Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates stating that the president aimed to unite Americans rather than divide them. Biden has been a consistent supporter of LGBTQ+ rights throughout his presidency, appointing transgender leaders to his administration, ending the ban on transgender military service, and advocating for the passage of the Equality Act to codify civil rights protections for LGBTQI+ Americans. Despite these explanations, the timing of the announcement continued to fuel criticism.

Trump’s Response

Former President Donald Trump was quick to capitalize on both controversies, using social media to sharply criticize Biden. Trump’s Easter message included pointed attacks on Biden’s border policies, claiming that Biden “purposefully allowed millions of criminals to enter our country” through what Trump described as an “Open Borders Policy.” Trump’s message went beyond policy criticism to personal attacks, calling Biden “our WORST and most Incompetent President” and suggesting he had “absolutely no idea what he was doing.”

“Sleepy Joe Biden purposefully allowed Millions of CRIMINALS to enter our Country, totally unvetted and unchecked, through an Open Borders Policy that will go down in history as the single most calamitous act ever perpetrated upon America.” – Donald Trump

Trump even went as far as reviving election fraud claims in his Easter message, referring to people who “CHEATED in the 2020 Presidential Election” to get Biden elected. Despite the harsh rhetoric, Trump concluded his message by wishing Biden and his supporters a “very Happy Easter” with what he described as “great love, sincerity, and affection.” The tone and content of Trump’s message aligned with his campaign style, which often combines sharp criticism with expressions of positivity directed at the same targets.

Political Implications

The DNC’s omission of Biden from their Easter message has led to speculation about the party’s relationship with the former president. Some political observers interpret it as an effort to distance the party from Biden following his decision not to seek re-election and the subsequent loss to Trump. Others suggest it might simply have been an oversight, though the absence of the most recent Democratic president in a compilation featuring multiple past presidents makes this explanation less credible.

While the White House hosted its annual Easter Egg Roll — a tradition dating back to 1878 — alongside the Transgender Day of Visibility announcement, the combination of these controversies has created an unusual political dynamic around what is traditionally a non-partisan holiday celebration. The situation highlights the increasing polarization of American politics, where even holiday observances can become politically charged events that reinforce existing divisions between conservatives and progressives.