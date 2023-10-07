Social Security Administration Makes Massive Mistake

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Congress members are pushing for answers after the revelation that the Social Security Administration made a $20 billion error because of overpayments.

In the 2022 fiscal year, the SSA regained $4.7 billion of overpayments, however, that was not enough to cover the $21.6 billion that is still outstanding. Social Security benefits are available to those who are disabled, retired, or survivors of workers who passed away. These payments make up the majority of many people’s income.

Following the SSA’s letters requesting thousands of dollars, many Americans expressed concern about the vast amounts being requested. One man in particular noted that the agency requested back $67,000 which resulted in him becoming homeless.

Many lawmakers have also been calling for congressional hearings to be held regarding the overpayments and some have even pushed that the agency should not be requesting the funds back.

Ohio Republican Rep. Mike Carey, who is on the House Subcommittee on Social Security, in a statement to Newsweek stated that Americans on disability or who are retired should not be required to pay for errors made by the SSA. He added that this problem has been known to the agency for years so what they actually needed was answers on why it had not yet been solved.

Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott also questioned why the SSA had allowed the overpayment error to reach more than $20 billion. He then questioned if someone on a federal level was going to be held accountable for this mistake.

