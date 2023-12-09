Speaker Johnson Becomes Thorn in Biden’s Side

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – House Speaker Mike Johnson told President Joe Biden that they would not be providing any additional funding to Ukraine unless the U.S. immigration system was reformed in its entirety.

The ultimatum was issued by Johnson in a letter to the White House on Tuesday. In the letter he addressed the Democrats push for additional economic and military funding for Ukraine while also pointing out that the GOP’s support for funding had dropped over the last few months. He added that immigration had become a much more divisive topic in Congress.

Johnson argues that any aid that would be provided to Ukraine depends entirely on the enactment of changes to the policies and security laws followed at the U.S. border. The message came after a letter on Monday from the White House, sent by Shalanda Young, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, who had warned that U.S. funding for Ukraine would run out by the end of the year.

Young added in her letter that there was “no magical pot of funding” and that they were out of funds for Ukraine and would soon also be out of money. She further pointed out that cutting military funding and the aid in weapons provided to Ukraine would most likely lead to a Russian military victory as Ukraine would not be able to sustain its war efforts.

As she pointed out, the security assistance packages provided by the United States had already become significantly smaller and the aid deliveries are a lot more limited. She added that if assistance were to completely stop, this would cause Ukraine a lot of issues.

