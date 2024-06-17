Speaker Johnson Comes to Trump’s Defense

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has endorsed a bill that would give the U.S. president the authority to move any civil suit or state-level prosecution that they are named into the federal court. This could open up the way for them to later pardon or dismiss the case.

Rep. Russel Fry (R-S.C.) brought forward the legislation that would give both former and sitting presidents and vice presidents to move cases to the federal court system. It would then be up to federal prosecutors to determine whether or not the state-level case should be dropped. If a former president is convicted this move would also give the incumbent president the option of issuing a pardon. Currently, state-level convictions cannot be pardoned by the U.S. president.

Johnson pointed out that they were trying to preserve the Justice System’s integrity against some state and local prosecutors who have been abusing the system. He added that this was an idea that was reasonable and would help address the two-tiered justice system currently in place in the United States.

The legislation is seeking to address the recent conviction of former President Donald Trump by a jury in New York that found him guilty on all 34 charges relating to the falsification of business records in order to conceal a hush money payment ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Trump’s allies have complained about the case proceedings, especially the judge and prosecutor. However, it was a jury that unanimously decided that Trump should be convicted. Trump had previously attempted to have his case moved from New York to federal court, but he had lost at the federal district level. He had also opted to not proceed with an appeal in this case.

