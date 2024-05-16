Speaker Johnson Cracks Down on Illegal Immigration

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Last week, the Republican Party unveiled its bill to prevent noncitizens from voting in federal elections.

While speaking to reporters last week, House Speaker Republican Mike Johnson (Louisiana) was candid about his motivations for the new bill to prevent non-U.S. citizens from voting, explaining it was based on his intuition.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Johnson stated that “We all know, intuitively,” that plenty of illegal immigrants were “voting in federal elections,” claiming that the reason the GOP couldn’t prove it was because it wasn’t “easily provable.”

Instead, he suggested that the bill would allow better tracking of attempts by illegal immigrants to vote and prevent them from casting a ballot in federal elections.

For these activists, Johnson’s statements were an unsettling admission.

Eliza Sweren-Becker, a senior counsel for the Brennan Center for Justice’s Voting Rights and Election Program, suggested that the figures of how many noncitizens vote in federal elections were already available and showed that “noncitizens don’t vote illegally in detectable numbers.”

Sweren-Becker pointed to data from 42 districts to support her statements, claiming that data from the 2016 general election, where 23.5 million votes were cast, there were only “30 incidents of suspected” noncitizen votes, highlighting that the 30 tally had not been confirmed.

The senior counsel emphasized that this meant Johnson’s “intuition is incorrect.”

Other experts share Sweren-Becker’s statements.

President for UnidosUS, the largest Latino civil rights group in the U.S., Janet Murguía, stated, “Intuition doesn’t count for anything.

