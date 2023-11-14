Speaker Johnson Issues Stern Warning to NYC

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Radio host Charlamagne Tha God recently offered a sharp critique of how the Democratic Mayor of New York City is managing the situation with asylum seekers in the city.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson has thrown down the gauntlet to New York City, suggesting that if the city wishes to receive federal funding to support the influx of migrants, it must reconsider its status as a sanctuary city. In a dialogue with The New York Post, Johnson made it clear that the Republican-majority House would likely demand that the city, which typically votes Democratic, abandon its policies that prevent local law enforcement from working with federal immigration authorities to remove migrants who have been implicated in crimes.

“The notion of holding onto sanctuary city status while simultaneously appealing for federal support is, in my view, beyond the pale,” Johnson articulated to the Post. “It’s almost certain we’ll suggest this, and rightly so.”

These statements follow the Biden administration’s proposal for $1.4 billion to assist state and local jurisdictions in managing migrants released within the U.S. However, Mayor Eric Adams, along with mayors from other major cities, believes that sum is insufficient, requesting a much higher $5 billion.

Johnson also expressed severe disapproval of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, labeling his performance as one of the poorest in U.S. history, and highlighted the urgency for policy change at the border, linking current strategies to a slew of national issues. He underscored the disastrous outcomes of the current border policy, including the opioid crisis, which has become the primary cause of death among Americans aged 18 to 49 due to fentanyl overdoses, and the continued empowerment of human trafficking rings and drug cartels.

