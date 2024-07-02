Speaker Johnson To Deliver Historic Speech Before Biden’s NATO Summit

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On July 8, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) is set to present his foreign policy agenda during a speech at a Washington, D.C., conservative think tank. His speech is going to be delivered only one day before the NATO summit that President Joe Biden is hosting.

Johnson is set to deliver his speech at Hudson Institute, which has in the past few years become home for former senior officials of the Trump administration, who reject former President Donald Trump’s antagonism toward foreign military aid, especially regarding Ukraine.

In his speech, Johnson is going to lay out his agenda which will be focused on strengthening the U.S. alliance and maintaining the freedom and credibility of the United States. In the past year since becoming the Speaker, Johnson has managed to position himself as a strong Trump ally, whose support could be instrumental to the GOP’s success in the upcoming presidential election, especially if they win the House majority in the upcoming election.

In April, Johnson had brought to the House floor the $100 billion national security supplemental from President Biden, despite members of his party pushing against it, and even threatening to have him ousted. Regardless of this, Johnson managed to win Trump’s support prior to the vote and even managed to push Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) aside.

Johnson had backed the provision of military aid to Ukraine and argued that it was “critically important” but the majority of the House GOP had still voted against the package. Still, Johnson maintained his position arguing that as Speaker he had received classified intelligence briefings that had affected his decision.

