Speaker Johnson Turns Up the Heat on Biden’s Son

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Sunday, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) stated that he was going to be “looking at” issuing a subpoena for Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s son.

During an appearance on “Sunday Morning Futures,” Johnson stated that the subpoena would be something he would consider in connection to the investigations into the business dealings of the Biden family. He added that this was “overdue” and that “desperate times call for desperate measures.” Johnson further said that he has not yet made a decision on this and that he was in contact with other lawyers for counseling on this.

He added that Americans deserved answers which is why they were going to pursue the investigation aggressively. He added that in this entire situation, the suspicions and evidence they have gathered are affirming what many could consider the worst.

The impeachment inquiry into the Biden family was launched last month by former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) who had stated that this was the next step following the recent investigations by the House GOP into the business dealings of Hunter Biden.

James Comer (R-Ky.), the chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee have been leading the investigations and have been looking into the business dealings made by Hunter Biden during the time his father was serving as Vice President.

Those heading the investigations have argued that Biden along with several members of his family had received financial benefits from business dealings made through connections that Biden had because of his position in the White House.

