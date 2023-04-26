Speaker McCarthy Accused of Trying To Give Kids What?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Friday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre alleged that the House Republicans’ bill was going to “kill jobs” and lead to air pollution that would cause asthma to kids.

Following the announcement of new executive action on the environment Friday, the White House argued that the Republican party’s energy bill, a 320-page plan, which aimed to reduce energy costs was going to pollute cities and give kids asthma.

That same afternoon, President Biden had signed an executive order that would require federal agencies to add “environmental justice” into their missions. The order specifically notes that agencies need to address any existing gaps in the research so that the impact of pollution on people’s health can be more clearly understood. The executive order also creates a new Office of Environmental Justice which is set to help coordinate the government’s environmental justice efforts. This office would also require that agencies inform nearby communities following the event of a release of toxic substances from a federal facility.

During Friday’s press briefing, Jean-Pierre made a clear distinction between Biden’s action and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s debt limit proposal, which includes H.R. 1, the Lower Energy Costs Act, claiming that “MAGA House Republicans” have introduced “a ransom note holding our economy hostage.”

As she points out, this bill would allow “oil companies to use toxic chemicals that cause severe burns, damage people’s eyes, and quite literally melt bones.” It would also “weaken the Clean Air Act,” which could lead to cities being filled with heavy smog that “poisons the lungs of our children.”

