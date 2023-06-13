Speaker McCarthy Responds to Threats

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Wednesday, Speaker McCarthy (R-California) dismissed the possible threats to his position claiming that the conservative faction of his party that was currently blocking the GOP agenda from progressing would eventually work through this situation and come out stronger.

While speaking with reporters in the Capitol, McCarthy claimed that this was something they had gone through and worked through before and that once they work through it, the party will emerge stronger. These comments came at a time when McCarthy and his allies have been trying to appease the group of around a dozen conservatives who opposed Republican messaging bills on Tuesday from coming to the floor.

These bills in particular were looking to deal with regulations about gas stoves and other energy regulation reforms. However, while the content of the bills was not the issue, the conservatives retaliated by blocking these bills from getting approved. The protests are specially connected to the bipartisan debt limit agreement that McCarthy and President Biden reached not long ago in order to avoid having the country hit its debt limit and default on its debts.

Many on the right have claimed that the bipartisan bill in particular went against the promises that McCarthy had made while trying to win the Speaker’s race. One of the concessions that McCarthy had made included a change in the House rules which would allow him to easily remove a sitting Speaker. This particular change has been noted a number of times following the bipartisan bill.

McCarthy has defended the bill claiming that it is impossible for one side to get everything that they wanted while trying to reach an agreement.

