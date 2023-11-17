State Prosecutor Found Guilty of Perjury

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby has been found guilty of perjury on two counts.

The verdict was reached on Thursday when Mosby had been found guilty of perjury following her claims during the pandemic that she was going through financial hardship and needed to withdraw funds from the city’s retirement fund.

U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron noted that they respected the verdict of the jury and that they would continue to be committed to their mission of upholding the rule of law and protecting American civil rights and public property.

Mosby could face up to five years in prison for each of the perjury counts. However, the sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled by U.S. District Judge Lydia K. Griggsby.

Originally, Mosby had pleaded not guilty to both charges which allege that during the pandemic she had withdrawn $90,000 from her retirement accounts. She reportedly had proceeded to use the funds taken for the down payments on two properties in Florida.

In 2022, Mosby lost a re-election bid to Ivan Bates, a defense attorney.

In 2020, the year when she had claimed financial hardship, Mosby received her full salary which was close to $248,000.

The trial had previously been delayed as Mosby’s entire defense team had resigned in February.

Following the verdict in Greenbelt, Maryland Mosby had claimed to be “blessed.”

She is also facing two additional counts of having made false mortgage applications. Those are part of a pending federal case.

