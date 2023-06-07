Student Loan Forgiveness Rejected by Senate, Biden Likely to Veto

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Thursday, the Senate voted to disapprove Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan which would forgive over $400 billion in student loan debt. It is widely expected that following this vote Biden will issue his fifth presidential veto.

The Senate resolution disapproving the Department of Education rule that would implement the student loan forgiveness plan passed on 52 to 46 votes, with Senator Manchin, D-W.Va., Senator Tester, D-Mont., and Senator Sinema, I-Ariz., all joining the 49 Republicans who voted against the plan. The House had also voted to stop the program last week in a 218-203 vote.

Republicans have been particularly against this plan because they have argued that it is unfair to those Americans who never took out any student loans or did not pay them off. Senator Thune, R-S.D., specifically stated that it was a “slap in the face” to those Americans who had opted to go to cheaper schools or work during their college studies in order to avoid having student loans. He further noted that this would also be unfair to all those parents who had “scrimped and saved” in order for their children to go to college debt free.

Democrats, however, have supported the program and have voted against the resolution that would scrap it. Senator Murray, D-Wash., specifically noted that she had heard from many people in her state that people were grateful for this possibility of having their loans forgiven, but that opportunity was now lost because of the Republicans.

