Students Give Gift of Health to Sick Teacher

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – A group of high school seniors from Arizona managed to fundraise close to $10,000 helping one of their teachers afford the important heart surgery that his wife needed.

Parker Bond, one of the recent graduates of Arcadia High School in Phoenix, said in an interview with Fox News Digital that what they actually needed is more acts of kindness regardless of whether they are large or small. He added that for teachers like Clayton Guy, who are willing to give a lot to their students it was good that he was able to receive back some of that kindness.

Guy, 62, has been a teacher of economics and government at the school since 2004. Bond was one of the latest people to attend his classes in the past year. As he shared, the teacher was always energetic and he tried to ensure that every student was involved in the class and that everyone would talk.

Guy, told Fox News Digital that he has been teaching since 1997, but that he had settled on economics and government because he believed these two subjects were particularly important to the students.

Bond revealed that he along with a group of other students all decided to fundraise for Angel Guy’s surgery. As he revealed, their goal was to raise $10,000 for the heart transplant. Bond also revealed to his teacher that they were intending to do that, which led to his teacher being taken aback by his students’ wish to do something to help him.

