Supreme Court Allows Democrats to Redraw Congressional Map

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Last week, the New York Supreme Court allowed the Democrats to attempt to redraw the congressional map of the state. This is an important move for the party as they try to win back control of the House of Representatives in the next election.

However, the main question is how far the Democrat-dominated New York legislature is going to be pushing the crucial battleground district boundaries in order to gain an advantage in those areas. It is also a question of how far the court would allow them to push them.

The redrawing process is going to be closely overseen for any partisan gerrymandering, which is forbidden by New York law as it could give one party a big advantage over the other one. The results of the map redrawing are expected to be challenged by the GOP in court as the party is going to be fighting to maintain its control of the House.

However, according to some experts, it is not yet clear what the state’s highest court will consider to be partisan or not.

Jeffrey Wice, a professor at New York Law School, whose expertise on redistricting argued that there was no clear definition for partisan gerrymandering. As such, the panel of experts and judges get to decide where the line is drawn.

Last year, the state’s highest court ruled against a congressional map that had been drawn from the Democrats, criticizing them for having made some odd-shaped lines that were aiming to limit the Republican voters in the state to certain super districts.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com