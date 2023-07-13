Supreme Court Causes Major Problem for Universities

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Following the Supreme Court’s recent ruling, which blocks universities from using race as one of the factors being considered during the university admissions process, many are now turning their attention to university legacy admissions.

Thousands of students every year benefit from getting accepted to top schools because of their connection to other alumni from the institution or wealthy donors. Most of the people who benefit from these familial relationships are white and rich.

The recent Supreme Court decision regarding race has led to a number of Democrats and Republicans calling for an end to legacy admissions.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who is one of the 2024 Republican presidential candidates, argued that the question they need to consider is how they can foster an environment where pursuing further education is a goal for members of all communities. One of the ways in which this would be possible is for legacy programs to be completely eliminated and to stop legacy kids from receiving any preferential treatment. He further argued that the children of professors should also not be allowed to attend these institutions. Instead, Scott argues that all admissions needed to be entirely focused on academic scores.

Scott is not the only one to have posed this argument. Lawyers for Civil Rights (LCR) also filed a civil rights complaint to the Department of Education in which they slammed Harvard for its legacy admissions policy, pointing out that around 70 percent of applicants connected to wealthy donors or related to alumni are white.

In the complaint, it is noted that Harvard College gives preferential treatment to white students not because of their accomplishments but because of their familial ties.

