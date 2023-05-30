Supreme Court Dealing With Major Issue

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday Chief Justice John Roberts revealed that the Supreme Court was continuing to look into the ethical standards of the court following the recent revelations and controversies.

During the American Law Institute’s annual dinner, Roberts stated that he wanted to assure people that he was committed to ensuring that “we as a court adhere to the highest standards of conduct.” He added that they were continuing to look into the ethical standards and that in his opinion there were ways for them to consider those standards while maintaining their status as an independent branch of government.

Democratic lawmakers continue to be calling for Justices to follow a binding code of ethics, similar to the one that other federal judges have to follow. These renewed calls for an ethical code came after the ProPublica reports where it was revealed that Justice Clarence Thomas had accepted luxury trips and gifts from GOP mega donor Harlan Crow that he never disclosed. Recently, other justices have also faced criticism for their ethical lapses. However, Republicans have counteracted the Democrat’s criticisms claiming that they are just an attempt to bring down the conservative-majority court.

Last month, Roberts refused to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee to address their concerns. The chief justice has also questioned in the past whether Congress has the constitutional authority to issue an ethics code for the judges.

Roberts’ remarks came while he accepted the American Law Institute’s Henry J. Friendly Medal, named in honor of the late federal appeals court judge. The award was presented to him by Justice Elena Kagan.

