Supreme Court Flips on Republicans

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed an Illinois ban on “assault weapons” to take effect while the lower courts decide on its constitutional status. The ruling came after a gun shop owner had sought an injunction against the ban.

As per the Protect Illinois Communities Act, which was passed on Jan. 10, the sale and new possession of assault weapons would be banned. However, those who already own semi-automatic “assault weapons’ ‘ would not be required to hand them in, but they would be required to register with the state police if they own a semi automatic rifle. There would also be a ban on the sale of large-capacity magazines.

The court did not provide any explanation or dissent about their decision on Wednesday.

The National Foundation for Gun Rights (NFGR), a legal group associated with the store that sought the injunction, stated that they were disappointed with the ruling, but that they would continue opposing the ban.

Hannah Hill, Executive Director of the NFGR, stated that any actions taken by the Supreme Court could have only been temporary and would not have been based on the merits of the case. She added that the Supreme Court is clearly watching the case closely and that if the 7th Circuit ruled against them, they would look forward to seeing what the Supreme Court’s opinion on the merits of the case would be.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit is currently deliberating the case, while the injunction request was handled by Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

