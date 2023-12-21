Supreme Court Refuses to Block Ban on Assault Weapons

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The Supreme Court has once again refused to block the ban on high-capacity magazines and assault weapons in Illinois.

The decision was made on Thursday when the Supreme Court had to handle a request made by a gun shop owner and gun rights group who argued that the bans were blocking them from exercising their Second Amendment rights. They further pushed for the justices to have an emergency interjection so as to block the enforcement of the ban.

The plaintiffs had previously put forward a similar request in the spring, however, that had also been rejected. The high court in a brief order rejecting the recent motion did not include any dissents. Following this decision the law will remain in place for the time being, however, it is possible that the justices might ultimately end up returning to this issue.

The gun control measure was passed by Illinois Democrats after the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, where seven people had lost their lives as a result of the mass shooting, while dozens of others had ended up wounded.

Officials in Naperville, which is a city around 35 miles from Highland Park, had passed similar ordinances banning the sale of assault rifles, including 26 categories of firearms and weapons that meet certain criteria. However, the National Association for Gun Rights and the firearm store Law Weapons and Supply which is owned by Robert Bevis had filed as plaintiffs that the law was in violation of the Supreme Court’s new test for determining whether or not the law was in violation of the Second Amendment.

