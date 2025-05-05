Suspect’s Pre-Murder Interactions On Caught On Camera

Former Kentucky Sheriff Shawn Stines exchanged phones with Judge Kevin Mullins moments before allegedly shooting him at point-blank range, surveillance footage reveals, as body language experts analyze a tense interaction that ended in tragedy.

Surveillance footage captured former Letcher County Sheriff Shawn “Mickey” Stines and Judge Kevin Mullins in the judge’s chambers before the alleged murder on September 19, 2024.

Body language expert Susan Constantine noted Stines appeared tense and contemplative, while Mullins seemed unaware of any potential threat.

Stines allegedly locked the chamber doors, examined Mullins’ phone, and fatally shot him at close range following a private conversation.

The defense is pursuing an insanity plea, claiming Stines was paranoid due to a civil lawsuit involving courthouse misconduct allegations.

The two men had a long-standing relationship and had lunch with colleagues just before the fatal encounter.

Final Moments Captured on Camera

Surveillance footage from the Letcher County Courthouse has become a critical piece of evidence in the investigation of Judge Kevin Mullins’ murder. The video shows former Sheriff Shawn “Mickey” Stines entering Mullins’ chambers after they had lunch together with friends and coworkers on the day of the shooting. According to reports, Stines cleared the room to speak privately with the judge, creating a moment that would precede the alleged murder. The interaction captured on camera reveals Stines handing Mullins a phone, a detail that has become central to understanding the final moments before the shooting.

After the exchange of phones, Stines allegedly locked the chamber doors, searched through Mullins’ phone, attempted an unanswered call, and then shot Mullins at point-blank range. The surveillance camera installed as part of increased security measures following previous courthouse controversies captured the entire sequence of events, providing investigators with unprecedented access to what transpired in the judge’s chambers that day. These cameras had been installed at the request of courthouse officials, including Stines himself, following unrelated allegations of misconduct.

Body Language Expert Analysis

Body language expert Susan Constantine has analyzed the surveillance footage, offering insights into the mindsets of both men during their final interaction. Constantine observed a stark contrast between Stines, who appeared tense and deliberate in his movements, and Mullins, who seemed relaxed and unaware of any potential danger. The judge’s casual demeanor suggests he had no indication of Stines’ alleged intentions, even as the situation escalated to violence.

“[Stines] sits down, wants to have a conversation with the judge. The judge is very nonchalant, very carefree. Doesn’t seem to be rattled by a lot. Seems to be very, what I would say is just unremarkable,” said Constantine. “When I’m seeing the sheriff, it’s interesting to watch him because he was ready to go the minute he walked in. He was contemplating it, he was shuffling his feet, [and] had his hands in his pockets,” Constantine further said.

According to Constantine’s analysis, even in the final moments, Mullins appeared confused rather than fearful. She noted that his body language indicated bewilderment at Stines’ actions, with Mullins making hand gestures as if asking what was happening. This analysis paints a picture of a sudden, unexpected attack rather than a confrontation that escalated over time, supporting the prosecution’s case for first-degree murder of a public official.

The Alleged Motive and Defense Strategy

Stines’ attorney, Jeremy Bartley, has indicated they plan to pursue an insanity defense, claiming Stines was suffering from paranoia and sleep deprivation leading up to the shooting. Central to this defense is a civil lawsuit that named both Stines and Mullins as defendants. Filed by Sabrina Adkins, the lawsuit accused former Deputy Ben Fields of sexual assault and claimed some of the assaults occurred in Mullins’ chambers, potentially implicating courthouse officials in a cover-up of misconduct.

Court records show Stines was deposed in this lawsuit just three days before the shooting and reportedly felt pressured to limit his testimony. The defense argues this pressure, combined with allegations of misconduct in the courthouse, led to Stines’ paranoid state. The lawsuit had already prompted the installation of 18 additional security cameras throughout the courthouse, including in judges’ office areas, though there were no cameras in Mullins’ chambers prior to the incident. This backdrop of allegations and increased surveillance creates a complex context for understanding the alleged murder.

Prior Investigations and Courthouse Culture

Adding another layer to this case is a 2022 investigation interview conducted by the state attorney general’s office with a woman involved in a rape case against former Letcher County sheriff’s deputy Ben Fields. During this interview, the woman claimed to have seen a video of Judge Mullins engaged in inappropriate behavior in his chambers, though Mullins was never formally accused or charged related to these allegations. Fields ultimately pleaded guilty to third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy, tampering with a prisoner’s monitoring device, and second-degree perjury in a case that exposed troubled aspects of courthouse operations.

The investigation into Fields began after allegations emerged that he had exchanged favorable treatment for sexual favors while serving as a home incarceration officer. The case exposed significant misconduct within the courthouse system and led to enhanced security measures, including the camera system that would later capture Mullins’ final moments. Stines, now facing a first-degree murder charge, was ironically one of the officials who requested increased surveillance, a system that has now provided key evidence in the case against him.

