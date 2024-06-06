Tension Rises Between Biden and Netanyahu

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu argued that the version of the cease-fire deal proposed by his country and the one presented by President Biden had “gaps.” On Monday, he argued that the version of the deal described by Biden on Friday was “incomplete,” a comment which was perceived to mean that the deal was not as expansive as Biden had claimed.

Netanyahu argued that Biden had presented an incomplete proposal and that the war was going to stop in order for the hostages to be returned. He added that once that had happened, they would hold discussions. He also pointed out that there were details related to the deal that Biden had not actually presented to the U.S. public.

The Israeli Prime Minister also claimed that his country could stop the war for up to six weeks but not for longer. He continued by pointing out that all of the country’s enemies were watching just to see if they would capitulate.

Israel has opposed the cease-fire proposal of President Biden and one of the top advisers of the prime minister has claimed that the plan was not “good.”

There are also threats by two Israeli ministers that if the Biden deal is accepted then they would be resigning. A threat was also put out on Monday morning by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir who is one of the government’s right-wing members.

On Friday during a speech at the White House Biden, argued that the deal he had proposed was a “roadmap” to having all the hostages released and having an enduring ceasefire in the region.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com