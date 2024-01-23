The Squad Reveals $14 Trillion Reparations Plan

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – ‘Squad’ Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., provided insight into the new $14 trillion reparations measure that has been proposed by a New York lawmaker. Bowman, who supports the measure, argued that what he would like is for the federal government to receive some accountability about the effects of slavery and its aftermath.

Bowman pointed out that the pandemic had destroyed them and that they were invested in the American people in a way that was going to continue to have the economy moving forward. He added that the government is going to invest similarly in reparations without needing to raise taxes.

Bowman questioned where the money had come from because they had spent it. Bowman is one of the nine sponsors backing the H.R. 414. The bill is going to establish that the country has a moral obligation to give reparations to Africans who have been enslaved as this has been harmful to the lives of millions of African Americans in the country.

The measure was first brought on in 2023 and would push the federal government to spend a total of $14 trillion in a reparations program that would support the descendants of the Africans who had been brought to the United States. According to Census figures the U.S. population is made up of 12 percent Black people.

The bill came out only three decades after a different bill was introduced for the creation of a federal commission that would study reparations. The measure was reintroduced this year with the backing of Bowman.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com