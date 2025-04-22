These Giants Are Investing in America —Trump’s Naysayers Are Fuming

Major corporations across tech, pharmaceutical, and auto industries are pouring billions into expanding U.S. manufacturing operations, signaling a dramatic return of American production under President Trump’s manufacturing revival policies.

Quick Takes

TSMC is investing $100 billion in advanced U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, creating thousands of high-tech jobs

Eli Lilly plans to establish four new manufacturing sites in America, doubling its U.S. manufacturing investment to $50 billion

Trump’s comprehensive tariff strategy and tax incentives aim to restore America’s manufacturing dominance

Companies including Apple, Hyundai, and NVIDIA have announced major U.S. manufacturing expansions

President Trump appointed a “manufacturing ambassador” to attract international companies to relocate production to America

Corporate America Responds to Trump’s Manufacturing Vision

The manufacturing revival promised by President Trump is gaining significant momentum as major corporations announce substantial investments in domestic production facilities. These moves align with the administration’s economic policies designed to bring manufacturing back to American soil. TSMC leads the charge with a remarkable $100 billion investment in advanced semiconductor manufacturing, expected to create tens of thousands of high-paying technology jobs across the country. This represents one of the largest foreign direct investments in U.S. manufacturing history and addresses critical supply chain vulnerabilities in the semiconductor sector.

Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly is matching this commitment to American manufacturing with plans to establish four new manufacturing sites in the United States. This expansion more than doubles the company’s U.S. manufacturing investment to $50 billion and significantly enhances domestic pharmaceutical production capabilities. These investments follow President Trump’s promise that “jobs and factories will come roaring back” under his administration’s trade policies that prioritize American production over foreign imports.

Today’s announcement—a $3B manufacturing expansion in Kenosha County, Wisconsin—is our largest U.S. manufacturing investment outside of Indiana. This will help meet the growing demand for our diabetes, obesity and other future medicines. https://t.co/VQmGCmriDy #WeAreLilly pic.twitter.com/lYLppO4UPB — Eli Lilly and Company (@EliLillyandCo) December 5, 2024

Strategic Policy Framework Driving Manufacturing Growth

The Trump administration has implemented a comprehensive economic strategy focused on revitalizing American manufacturing. This approach includes four main pillars: reducing the corporate tax rate, expanding R&D tax credits, re-instituting 100% bonus depreciation, and expanding expensing for new manufacturing investments. Together, these policies create powerful financial incentives for companies to locate production facilities within U.S. borders rather than overseas. The strategy marks what many economic analysts describe as a fundamental shift away from the global free trade approach that has dominated U.S. economic policy since the 1980s.

“[Trump’s economic policies] represented a tectonic shift in U.S. economic policy, the fullest repudiation of an embrace of global free trade that began on a bipartisan basis in the 1980s”

The administration is also leveraging the Defense Production Act (DPA) to accelerate domestic production in key sectors vital to national security and economic independence. To further strengthen this manufacturing revival, President Trump appointed a dedicated “manufacturing ambassador” tasked with attracting international companies to establish or expand their production facilities in the United States. This role specifically targets companies seeking to avoid penalties on those that “outsource, offshore, or replace American workers” under the new economic framework.

Major Corporations Leading the Manufacturing Renaissance

Beyond TSMC and Eli Lilly, numerous other major corporations are expanding their American manufacturing footprint. GE Aerospace is investing nearly $1 billion into its U.S. manufacturing facilities and supply chain, with plans to hire approximately 5,000 workers. Apple has committed an impressive $500 billion over four years to American innovation and advanced manufacturing initiatives. These investments demonstrate that President Trump’s manufacturing strategy is working across multiple industrial sectors.

The automotive sector is also responding strongly to the manufacturing revival. Hyundai Motor Group has announced a $21 billion investment in the United States, focusing on increasing production capacity, parts localization, and future industries. Meanwhile, technology leader NVIDIA is partnering with various manufacturers to design and build factories for AI supercomputers in the U.S., commissioning over 1 million square feet of manufacturing space. These developments represent concrete evidence that Trump’s tariff and tax strategies are successfully attracting major manufacturing investments from both domestic and international corporations.