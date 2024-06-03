Things Go From Bad To Worse for Hunter Biden

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Next week, Hunter Biden’s criminal trial relating to the federal gun charges against him is set to begin. The federal prosecutors are likely going to focus on his crack cocaine addiction which could potentially also be used against his father, President Joe Biden, in his reelection bid.

The trial starts on Monday, June 3rd, and will make Hunter Biden the first child of a sitting president to be involved in a criminal trial. This historic trial is taking place only weeks after another historic criminal trial in New York where for the first time a former U.S. president was put on trial.

Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty to the three criminal charges against him that are connected to his purchase of a .38-caliber Colt revolver in 2018. In September U.S. Special Counsel David Weiss, who was appointed by Trump, brought forward the charges against Biden, who is accused of having lied during the purchase of the handgun which had occurred at a time when he was using illegal drugs. Biden is being charged with illegal possession of a firearm in October 2018.

If Hunter Biden is found guilty on all charges, he could face a maximum of 25 years in prison.

Hunter Biden’s trial comes while his father is actively campaigning to win another term in office. However, Joe Biden has been having a hard time generating voter enthusiasm both because of his economic and foreign affairs policies as well as because of his age.

