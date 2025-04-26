Top Brass BLINDSIDED by What Feds Found

Over 114 illegal immigrants and a dozen active-duty military personnel were detained in a massive DEA raid on a clandestine nightclub in Colorado Springs that had become a hub for drug trafficking, prostitution, and violent gang activity.

Massive Multi-Agency Operation Targets Criminal Hub

The Drug Enforcement Administration led a coordinated raid involving more than 300 law enforcement officers from multiple agencies at an illegal nightclub located near Academy Boulevard and Airport Road in Colorado Springs. The operation, which took place early Sunday morning, resulted in the detention of over 200 people, with 114 illegal immigrants taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The raid was part of a months-long investigation into criminal networks operating within the Colorado Springs area, culminating in one of the largest enforcement actions in the city’s recent history.

Federal authorities confirmed the venue was a known gathering place for international criminal organizations. “In our investigation, we have noticed TDA, MS-13, and a few Hells Angels in this club. I don’t have the information about whether those members were there tonight, but we’re still working through a lot of that because we have so many people in custody,” said DEA’s Rocky Mountain Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Pullen.

Military Personnel Involvement Raises Concerns

In a particularly troubling development, federal officials confirmed that approximately a dozen active-duty military personnel were among those detained during the operation. Colorado Springs is home to multiple military installations, including Fort Carson, Peterson Space Force Base, and the United States Air Force Academy. The DEA is now working alongside Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) to address the military personnel’s involvement in the illicit activities, which ranged from patronizing the establishment to providing armed security services.

“It’s obviously concerning to have active-duty military involved. We’re working with our partners at Army CID on that case. There’s a lot of military bases here, so it’s not necessarily surprising, but we’re going to take that very seriously,” said DEA’s Rocky Mountain Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Pullen.

The nightclub operated as a fortress of criminality, with sophisticated security measures including multiple levels of armed guards. Law enforcement agencies involved in the raid included the DEA, FBI, ICE, ATF, IRS, U.S. Army CID, U.S. Postal Service, and local police departments. The coordinated effort demonstrated President Trump’s commitment to targeting criminal organizations and enforcing immigration laws.

Dangerous Drugs and Weapons Seized

The operation yielded significant quantities of illegal narcotics, including cocaine, methamphetamine, and “pink cocaine” – a dangerous designer drug combination that typically contains ketamine, MDMA, and other substances. Multiple unauthorized firearms were also confiscated during the raid. When agents entered the facility, many patrons attempted to dispose of evidence. “When the cops showed up at the door, most of the drugs hit the floor,” noted Jonathan Pullen.

“This morning @DEAHQ apprehended over 100 illegal aliens at an underground night club frequented by TdA and MS-13 terrorists. Cocaine, meth, and pink cocaine was seized,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi.

The Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA) has been expanding its operations throughout the United States in recent years, with Colorado becoming a significant operational hub due to its sanctuary policies. TdA is known for human trafficking, drug distribution, and violent criminal activities. The gang’s presence, along with other criminal organizations like MS-13, has created growing security concerns in communities across Colorado.

Officials Praise Operation’s Impact on Public Safety

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade expressed full support for the operation while emphasizing the city’s commitment to rule of law. “Let me be clear: criminal activity of any kind, from anyone, will not be tolerated in Colorado Springs. This investigation and the execution of these warrants are the result of clear evidence of serious criminal conduct. Our residents deserve to live in a city where the rule of law is upheld and where illegal behavior is met with firm and decisive action,” said Mayor Mobolade.

The operation represents a significant success in President Trump’s intensified immigration enforcement efforts. Attorney General Pamela Bondi highlighted the administration’s achievements, stating, “As we approach his 100 days in office @POTUS Trump’s directive to make America safe again is achieving results!” The raid follows similar operations in Florida that resulted in nearly 800 arrests, demonstrating the administration’s comprehensive approach to immigration enforcement and crime reduction across the country.

Many of the detained individuals are expected to face deportation proceedings as federal authorities continue processing those in custody and investigating the full extent of the criminal network. DEA officials confirmed that the investigation remains active as they work to identify connections to broader criminal enterprises operating throughout the region.