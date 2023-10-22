Top Celebrity Vows To Change Countries if Trump Wins Again

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Cher, the iconic vocalist, has expressed her intent to exit the U.S. if ex-President Trump triumphs over President Biden in the forthcoming electoral race.

“Previous experiences almost led me to an ulcer,” she shared with The Guardian recently. “If he secures a win again, it’s unpredictable. But one thing is certain, I’ll depart from this country.”

The artist behind “Believe” hasn’t been shy about her disapproval of Trump, the current leading Republican candidate. This sentiment dates back to at least June 2015, when she humorously declared her plan to relocate to another planet, should Trump secure his initial presidency.

“SHOULD HE SECURE VICTORY, I’LL SETTLE ON JUPITER,” her message read back then, echoing similar declarations from fellow stars like Miley Cyrus, Snoop Dogg, and Chelsea Handler, who all expressed plans to relocate should the tycoon clinch the presidency.

Despite Trump’s victory over Democratic contender Hillary Clinton in 2016, he didn’t manage to secure a second term, losing to Biden in 2020. Now, he aims to be the second U.S. president ever to secure non-sequential terms.

Interestingly, the majority of celebrities who pledged to relocate upon Trump’s initial victory, Cher included, stayed put. Nevertheless, she continues to be one of Trump’s most forthright detractors.

For example, she didn’t mince words in a July 2016 tweet, calling him a “complete traitor.” Her strong opinions were also on display during her acknowledgment at VH1’s “Trailblazer Honors” in 2019.

“Trump’s constant lies and spreading of hate really disturb me, but then I see Nancy [Pelosi] appear on TV, and I feel reassured, knowing she’s got this,” she expressed.

Currently, Trump is maintaining a strong lead in the polls among his party, with a recent Fox News survey showing around 60% of Republican primary voters favor him. Trailing behind are figures like Florida’s Governor, Ron DeSantis, and former U.N. Ambassador, Nikki Haley, with 13% and 10% respectively.

