Top Court Gives Democrats Exactly What They Demand

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The top court in New York has ordered that a new congressional map needed to be submitted by the redistricting committee. This is a major victory for the Democrats who were looking to have the state’s map redrawn following the November midterms redistricting process.

The bipartisan Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) has been instructed to provide a new congressional map that is aligned with the latest census. This decision was made after the previous proposal did not reach the necessary consensus. For the last cycle, a court-appointed special master was called to draw the congressional maps in New York. This design allowed the Republicans to flip several key seats in the state.

However, the New York Court of Appeals’ 4-3 ruling meant that the IRC had a second shot at designing and submitting a new map at the “earliest possible date.” The final deadline for the submission of this map has been set for Feb. 28.

Chief Judge Rowan Wilson stated in the majority opinion, that New York voters had amended the state’s constitution in 2014 and that they had allowed for an Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) to draw the legislative districts. He added that according to the Constitution, it should not be the court that draws the districts, but so far the IRC has failed to keep up with its constitutional duty. He added that The Appellate Division has decided that the IRC should reconvene their attempt to fulfill their duty, which is something that the court agrees with.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com