Top Democrat Caught Defending Racist Uncle

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has come under fire following the revelation that in a college opinion article, he had defended his uncle’s antisemitism.

Jeffries, who became the Democratic leader following the 2022 midterm elections which resulted in the House flipping, told The Wall Street Journal in 2013 that he had a “vague” recollection of the controversy surrounding his uncle Leonard Jeffries, a college professor in Black Studies who in the early 1990s had claimed that “rich Jews” were the puppet masters of the slave trade and had claimed that the Jews had been conspiring against Black Americans.

In the Wall Street Journal, Jeffries claimed he had a “vague recollection” of the discourse and that at the time, the case was not covered by a daily newspaper in the Binghamton, N.Y., area according to his recollection.

However, in 1992, the now-Democratic leader had, during his time as an undergraduate student at Binghamton University, defended his uncle and Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who is known for denouncing Black conservatives as “house negroes” and criticizing how accepted they are by “white media.” On Wednesday, the article resurfaced by CNN.

At the time, Jeffries had written that “Dr. Leonard Jeffries and Minister Louis Farrakhan have come under intense fire.” He proceeded to claim that his uncle had only “challenged the existing white supremacist educational system and long-standing distortion of history,” and that the media has chosen to assassinate his character and discredit him.

Leonard Jeffries had also made a number of antisemitic comments which led to him being denounced by groups like the Anti-Defamation League years later. The comments included referring to Jews as “dogs” and “skunks” and saying that he hopes to “stink you all up.”

