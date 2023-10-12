Top Democrat Refuses To Comment on Jim Jordan

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Sunday, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), the House Minority Leader, refused to answer a question on whether he believed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) was an appropriate choice for speaker following last week’s historic vote, which left the seat vacant. The seat was previously held by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)

During an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Jeffries argued that it was not his job to take a position on the politics of the House GOP Conference. He added that the one thing that he will take a position in, is that it is time for the Republican party to put an end to the “Republican Civil War” in order for them to move forward with bipartisanship and be able to get things done.

During the interview, Jeffries, who is the House’s top Democrat, stated that his caucus was willing to find bipartisan solutions in order to address any problems. He added that they have repeatedly exhibited this willingness.

His comments came after last Tuesday’s vote where his party along with eight Republicans were able to vote McCarthy out of the House seat. Following the vote, the House went into recess for the rest of the week and they are set to meet on Tuesday in order to come up with the top candidate for the position, which has currently been left empty.

The two options for the seat right now include House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) and Freedom Caucus founder Jim Jordan.

