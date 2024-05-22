Top Republican Tears “America First” Movement Apart

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Retiring Republican Senator Mitt Romney (Utah) claims he “laugh[s] at” the “America First” movement within the GOP.

In an interview with MSNBC on Wednesday, Romney suggested it was “unimaginable” that the GOP, which had Ronald Reagan, John McCain, George HW Bush, George Bush, and “others,” had taken to “isolationism.”

Romney claimed American-First proponents were “forgetting” that the U.S. is “connected to the rest of the world,” including the economy, and that if the U.S. had the American-First attitude during World War II, “Germany would’ve ended up ruling the world.”

The Utah Republican added that when the United States gets “involved in the world,” the country is doing it out of “self-interest,” which he explains is why he “laugh[s] at the phrase ‘America First.'” He added that he understood the phrase to mean “isolationism” but claimed that by getting involved in issues across the world, the nation is putting itself first.

The Utah Republican used the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict as an example of how being involved in intra-national relations was putting America First.

Romney explained that if Russian President Vladimir Purun decided to capture Poland in addition to Ukraine, then the U.S. would have to send “our sons and daughters” to war. He emphasized that if the U.S. “walk[s] away from NATO,” Putin wouldn’t relent.

Romney’s remarks may be slight to former President Donald Trump, who has been a Gov proponent of the American First movement within the GOP. Trump has repeatedly criticized Romney for being a fake Republican and a “total loser,” however, Romney has remained primarily cordial with Trump, only revealing that he wouldn’t vote for the former President or Biden in the upcoming Presidential election.

