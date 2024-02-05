Top Senator’s Wife Hospitalized Due To Crime

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Gayle Manchin, the wife of West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, was involved in a car accident and subsequently hospitalized on Tuesday. The incident occurred as she was en route from Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Alabama to a hotel, accompanied by her colleague, Guy Land. According to a statement from Senator Manchin, Gayle sustained injuries in the collision but is currently in stable condition.

The crash was the result of a police chase initiated by the Homewood Police Department, targeting a suspect on felony charges. The pursuit led through various parts of North Birmingham and ended when the suspect’s vehicle collided with the car carrying Gayle Manchin and Guy Land at the intersection of 18th Street North and 15th Avenue North. Both Manchin and Land were attended to by Birmingham Fire and Rescue Services and taken to UAB Gardendale Hospital for treatment. The suspect involved in the chase was arrested without further incident.

The Homewood Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating the case and is in the process of securing multiple felony warrants against the suspect, who is currently detained at Homewood City Jail awaiting the issuance of these warrants.

Gayle Manchin was in Alabama for an event related to her role as the federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), a partnership aimed at economic development across the Appalachian region. Guy Land, involved in the accident alongside her, serves as an ARC congressional liaison.

In other news, Senator Manchin has hinted at the possibility of a third-party presidential run following the outcomes of Super Tuesday on March 5. Manchin, who has decided against seeking re-election for his Senate seat, has expressed his intentions to explore options for providing alternatives to voters dissatisfied with the current political extremes. Through his “Americans Together” campaign, Manchin aims to rally moderate voters across the nation.

