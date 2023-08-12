Top U.S. University Will No Longer Consider Race

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The University of North Carolina (UNC) has announced that following the recent decision by the Supreme Court to strike down the use of affirmative action in college admissions they would no longer consider race, color, ethnicity, or sex when looking at a university application or when hiring personnel.

The UNC Board of Trustees approved the resolution that would block the use of these factors in college admissions last week. This move has largely been seen as influenced by the Supreme Court’s recent decision against Harvard’s and UNC’s race-conscious admission policy, which was determined to be in violation of the 14th Amendment.

In the new resolution, UNC stated that they would not discriminate or provide preferential treatment to anyone on the basis of their race, nationality, age, disability, sex and gender, or their veteran status. They further noted that they were going to ensure that the application essays and other parts of the application will entirely be examined based on each individual and their experiences.

UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz revealed that during the meeting the university agreed that they would completely abide by the law.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision, Harvard University had hinted that they might still take into account race when looking at the admissions process, adding that the applicant’s essays were going to reveal how race had affected each individual candidate’s experience. They added that by examining these essays they would still be complying with the decision made by the Supreme Court while also taking race into consideration.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com