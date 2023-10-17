Trump Accused of Secretly Hating MAGA

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Olivia Troye, who once served as an advisor to ex-Vice President Mike Pence, alleged during an appearance on The View that ex-President Donald Trump often demeaned his own followers in private discussions.

Troye’s revelations came to light during Tuesday’s show, amidst discussions on Trump’s continued dominant grip over the Republican Party and its electorate.

Despite his controversial presidency, Trump remains a leading figure for the 2024 presidential race, holding a significant lead over other potential Republican candidates like Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis, according to a poll from September. Moreover, another survey by the Washington Post suggested a potential victory for Trump should he face President Joe Biden again.

Inquiring about the unwavering support for Trump, The View’s co-host Sunny Hostin referred to a Morning Consult survey showing 61 percent backing for Trump and questioned the current state of the Republican Party.

Responding, Troye expressed disappointment with the party’s trajectory. She criticized Trump’s self-portrayal as a hero for his base, noting the stark contrast between his public persona and his private disregard for the very people who support him.

Troye, who had firsthand experience attending various meetings with Trump, shared her frustration over his disconnect and disrespect towards his own supporters, something that she found personally upsetting considering her own family’s support for Trump.

Prior to her role as an advisor to Pence on homeland security and counterterrorism, Troye held positions related to national security at various government levels. She left her position in the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force in August 2020.

In reaction to her claims, Trump campaign representative Steven Cheung dismissed Troye as irrelevant and inexperienced in an email to Newsweek, undermining her role in the administration.

The conversation then shifted when another host, Joy Behar, speculated about Trump’s willingness to mingle with his supporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort and discussed Pence’s lackluster support within the party.

Troye expressed her anticipation for a more assertive Pence, especially post-January 7, 2021, while maintaining her respect for him. She highlighted the dissimilarities between Pence and Trump, describing Pence as a man deeply influenced by his religious convictions. However, she hoped for a more centrist approach from him on matters such as reproductive rights. Despite her history with the Republican Party, Troye had endorsed Biden in the previous presidential race.

