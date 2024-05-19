Trump Allies Criticize His NYC Trial

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Donald Trump is currently in the middle of his ongoing New York City hush money trial and in the past few days has had the support of four of his allies, and potential running mates in the upcoming election, who attended the courtroom proceedings. Trump’s allies have referred to the court case as a “sham” and questioned what reason District Attorney Alvin Bragg, key witness Michael Cohen and Judge Juan Merchan had for making the statements they made.

Trump was joined in the courtroom this week by House Speaker Mike Johnson, former Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, and Florida Reps. Cory Mills and Byron Donalds.

While a gag order is blocking Trump from making any comments about witnesses, prosecutors, and family members of the judge, his allies are not blocked from making any attacks. Trump’s supporters who joined the trial were quick to slam the proceedings and all those involved.

Burgum pointed out that the judge was a donor to President Joe Biden, and the prosecutors were also supporters of the Democratic president. He added that the judge’s relatives were also financially benefiting from this trial directly.

Polls have currently been putting Trump in the lead across the nation. As he commented, the American people have already acquitted the former President, and the faster this sham trial could come to an end, the faster Trump would be allowed to resume his campaigning.

Donalds also criticized the proceedings stating that the trial was a “farce.”

