Trump Ambassador Told to Resign Amid Scandal

The White House asked U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign after reports she sought $100,000 from a Republican donor before her Senate hearing, escalating a pay-to-play firestorm that both parties say reflects how access too often has a price tag.

Story Snapshot

White House requested Guilfoyle’s resignation amid alleged $100,000 solicitation tied to access.

Donor Eric Deters shared screenshots that he says show a wire request to pay her American Express bill.

Guilfoyle’s lawyer disputes the messages’ authenticity and says the money was unpaid event fees.

President Trump said “we’re looking at it” and signaled dissatisfaction before the resignation push.

What triggered the resignation request

Politico reported that the administration asked Kimberly Guilfoyle to step down as ambassador to Greece following misconduct reports centered on a $100,000 request to a Republican donor, Eric Deters. CNBC and NBC News said the alleged request came in July 2025, right before her Senate confirmation hearing, and was framed by Deters as a quid pro quo for access inside the administration. President Trump told reporters the White House was “looking at it” and “not happy” with what they were seeing.

CBS News, NBC News, and other outlets described screenshots supplied by Deters that appear to show Guilfoyle directing a wire to American Express for $100,000, and language about avoiding a paper trail also surfaced in accounts of the texts. Reports said Deters did not send the money, leaving no bank or American Express record of a payment. That gap weakens the financial evidence but not the core solicitation claim, which rests on the alleged messages.

How each side explains the $100,000

Guilfoyle’s lawyer, Jesse Binnall, disputed the messages’ authenticity and denied that she sought money for government access. He said Deters owed her for travel, speaking, and consulting tied to events around her nomination, and that the disputed sum could be reimbursement or unpaid fees, not a bribe. CNN likewise reported that Guilfoyle denied sending the messages to administration officials and that her team rejected any pay-to-play claim. These denials set up a direct clash with Deters’s account.

Deters told reporters the exchange was a quid pro quo. He said Guilfoyle suggested he could ask for “anything and everything in Trump world,” and “no request was too big,” if he wired the money. He also provided screenshots that news outlets summarized as including wire directions and a note about limiting what would “show up” if the payment went to American Express. CBS reported unnamed sources said White House officials were told the texts were authentic, although no forensic report has been released.

Why this matters beyond one resignation

The dispute hits a nerve that crosses party lines: big donors often enjoy special channels, even when no law is broken. Courts have said access alone is not an “official act,” but the line between access, influence, and action is thin in public trust terms. When a senior diplomat’s job hinges on disputed texts about money and access, many Americans see a system built for insiders, not for citizens trying to get straight answers from their government.

JUST IN – Trump on resignation of Kimberly Guilfoyle: "She was doing a good job, but we didn't like what we were reading so we're making a change." pic.twitter.com/tA7pUzsJuX — World Street News (@World_Street) October 14, 2026

The known record has limits. Newsrooms relied on screenshots and secondhand authenticity claims, not complete device extractions or chain-of-custody details. No transfer occurred, so there is no confirming bank trail. These gaps leave key questions: Were the messages genuine and complete? Did Deters owe legitimate fees? Did any official help follow? The State Department inspector general review, reported elsewhere, could clarify facts, but for now the personnel move is outpacing public proof.

What to watch next

Watch for three tests. First, whether investigators secure the original phones and produce a forensic report on the messages. Second, whether contracts, invoices, or emails show unpaid fees that match the $100,000 claim. Third, whether calendars and communications reflect promised access or any outreach to agencies on Deters’s behalf. Clear answers would help the public judge the line between routine political networking and conduct that betrays basic ethical duties.

Sources:

cbsnews.com, politico.com, cnbc.com, nbcnews.com

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