Trump and DeSantis Get Into Ugly New Battle

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) have been going back and forth trying to prove which one of the two is going to take a tougher stance on migration. On Tuesday, DeSantis revealed his immigration proposal, titled “Mission Stop the Invasion No Excuses,” which was widely seen as an attack on the Trump administration’s handling of immigration.

As part of the plan, DeSantis is proposing to end birthright citizenship and has also promoted the idea of using “deadly force” against migrants who are suspected of being involved in drug trafficking. However, these suggestions led to Trump attacking DeSantis for having stolen his plan.

Later that day Trump told Semafor that DeSantis’ plan is essentially a copy of everything that he had previously said, including ending catch and release and constructing the border wall.

Jason Miller, Trump’s campaign spokesman, even went as far as to tweet out side-by-side photos of Trump and DeSantis. One features Trump at the border wall, while the other is of DeSantis constructing a wall made out of blocks with his children. The caption of the post comments that DeSantis is the “Fisher Price version” of the former President.

As part of the rollout of his immigration plan, DeSantis visited Eagleton, Texas, a border community before heading to New Hampshire, an early primary state. During his event in New Hampshire on Wednesday, DeSantis commented that they would actually be constructing the wall instead of just making big promises and failing to deliver on them. He added that now is the time for results.

