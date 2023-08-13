Trump and GOP Voters Send Clear Message to McConnell

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Saturday during Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speech at the Fancy Farm Picnic, the hecklers had made it almost impossible for the speech to be heard.

The crowd could be heard throughout the five-minute speech booing McConnell and also shouting that he should “retire.” Other chants that the crowd was using included “ditch Mitch,” and “shame on you,” which were all used to show their disapproval of the Senate Minority leader.

Former President Donald Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, a day later to mock McConnell and to state that he agreed with the hecklers at the event. In his post targeting McConnell, he wrote “BOOOOO — RETIRE, RETIRE, RETIRE — BOOOOO!!!”

During McConnell’s speech, protesters had also started changing “lost the Senate,” a reference to the 2020 election when the Democrats had won the Senate majority. They were also unable to win back the Senate during the 2022 midterm elections. Trump has repeatedly alleged that part of the reason why they had lost was because McConnell had not supported the Trump-endorsed candidates who had won their primaries.

McConnell continued to deliver his speech despite the protesters, stating that it was “not hard” for the GOP to appear “good these days.” Still, this did not stop the protesters from calling for him to be required.

Prior to the August recess, the 81-year-old Senator had frozen during a press conference which had led to many concerns about his suitability to serve.

Benny Johnson who posted a clip from the chants and protests during McConnell’s speech stated that this was “total humiliation.”

