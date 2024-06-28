Trump Calls Out Crooked NY Judge

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Thursday, former President Donald Trump’s attorneys demanded from Judge Arthur Engoron, who oversaw the civil fraud trial, to recuse himself from the case after the recent allegations that he had discussed the case with an external party.

Clifford Robert and Alina Habba, Trump’s lawyers, wrote a 24-page recusal motion in which they point out that there have been allegations that have emerged about the judge that are fundamentally incompatible with the responsibilities of the judge who delivered the judgment.

On Feb. 16, Judge Engoron had ruled against the former President deciding that Trump needed to pay a multi-million dollar settlement. However, on that same day, a New York real estate lawyer had stated in an NBC New York interview that the judge had approached him a few weeks earlier requesting unsolicited advice about this case.

As Adam Leitman Bailey, the lawyer, revealed he had seen him at the courthouse’s corner and had told his client that he needed to go. He then started to talk with the Judge and told him what he thought about the case as he wanted to make sure that the judge would get this case right.

Bailey later argued that during the conversation he had never outright mentioned Donald Trump, but when he had been asked whether it was clear which case they were discussing, the lawyer had responded that they were not talking “about the Mets.”

Court spokesperson Al Baker had informed the outlet of Engoron’s decision stating at the time that the decision had been reached without any outside influence by Bailey. This was a denial that the conversation had taken place without all the parties being present.

