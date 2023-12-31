Trump Condemns Jack Smith for Allegedly Ignoring Court Order

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Ex-President Donald Trump strongly criticized Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith on Wednesday. Trump accused Smith of defying a court order from D.C. that temporarily delayed his election interference case, alleging that Smith was still filing motions to limit his free speech.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump called Smith “Crooked Joe Biden’s errand boy” and labeled him as “Deranged Jack Smith.” Trump claimed Smith was attacking him and attempting to influence the 2024 Presidential Election. He accused Smith of ignoring the law and the instructions from the D.C. Court to pause the case, which he referred to as a “witch hunt.”

On December 13, Judge Tanya Chutkan of the U.S. District Court had put a temporary hold on the legal proceedings against Trump. This pause was related to Trump’s alleged efforts to influence the 2020 election results. The pause was granted as Trump appealed Judge Chutkan’s decision not to dismiss a four-count federal indictment claiming presidential immunity. Trump has consistently maintained his innocence, pleading not guilty to all charges.

Trump further stated on Truth Social that the recent motion by Smith’s office was not only illegal but also a violation of his First Amendment rights. He asserted that these actions were part of a political persecution led by Joe Biden against him, the MAGA Movement, and the Republican Party.

According to reports by The Hill, Smith’s office filed documents on Wednesday arguing that Trump should be refrained from making “political attacks” during the case.

In his post, Trump also targeted the left, describing them as “Radical Left Communists, Marxists, and Fascists.” He claimed they were afraid of him speaking the truth and accused them of trying to destroy the country. He ended his statement with his familiar slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

This delay in the legal proceedings has the potential to postpone Trump’s trial, which was initially scheduled to start on March 4, just a day before the Super Tuesday of the Republican primary, where Trump is a leading candidate.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com