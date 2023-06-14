Trump Confesses on Tape?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – In a recording from July 2021, former President Donald Trump admitted that during his time as President, he could have declassified the records in his possession, but now that he was no longer the President, he did not have the ability to do so.

The transcript of the recording was obtained by CNN. In it, Trump could be heard discussing the “secret information” that was in his possession. Later on in the recording, he refers to a document that was compiled by the military and handed to him.

Earlier this month, CNN had also reported that there was a different recording of Trump that prosecutors had access to. In that recording, Trump talked about a Pentagon document that he had in his possession but stated that the information on that document was still classified.

While in that first recording it was implied that the documents had not been declassified, in the second recording Trump outright states that the documents in his home were not only not declassified, but also could not be declassified as he was no longer the president.

In the first recording, Trump was discussing with two authors writing the autobiography for his former chief of staff Mark Meadows. In it, he claimed that they presented him with this information and asked whether he had wanted to attack Iran. Ultimately Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff dissuaded him from going ahead with the attack.

Trump posted on Truth Social on Thursday that he and his legal team had been informed about his indictment in connection to the classified documents found in his possession.

