Trump Considering Ramaswamy for Vice President

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Donald Trump, who is currently leading the Republican primary presidential race, stated on Tuesday during Glenn Beck’s show on Blaze TV that entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy had “really distinguished himself” in the presidential race.

Beck proceeded to ask Trump whether he had considered the possibility of Ramaswamy being his running mate if he won the presidential nomination. Trump stated that he believed Ramaswamy was “great.” He added that he had to like someone who had said that he was “the best president in a generation.” This was a reference to a comment Ramaswamy had made during the first Republican presidential debate, which Trump had skipped.

Trump added that Ramaswamy was smart, talented, “very, very, very intelligent,” and young. He further exclaimed that he believes he has good energy and that he would “be very good,” however, he did point out that as Ramaswamy has gained more exposure, he has started to become more controversial.

Ramaswamy, 38, has recently received a lot of attention in the presidential race as his poll numbers have continued to increase. However, he has also made a number of controversial comments including stating that in order to end the war in Ukraine he would agree to Russia gaining certain parts of the country. He has also called for the U.S. to stop supporting Israel and has compared Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), to “modern grand wizards” of the Ku Klux Klan.

However, he has often supported Trump, stating that if he is elected to the White House, the first thing he would do would be to pardon Trump, who has in the past year been indicted four times. He has also called for other candidates to show the same support for Trump and pledge to do the same.

