Trump Continues To Fume Over His Conviction

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Sunday, former President Donald Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to slam his recent conviction in the New York hush money trial. In his post, he argued that there had not been anyone who knew what the crime in the case was until the unconstitutional instructions were given by the judge in the case.

Trump slammed the trial as being a “total hoax” and even argued that never before had a case like this been brought forward. He added that the United States was currently in “peril.”

In a different Truth Social post, the former president pointed out that there would be a “sentencing” that would take place right before the Republican National Convention, despite the fact that he had not done anything wrong.

Trump noted that the District Attorney responsible for the case against him had entirely run on a platform of “I Will get Trump.” He added that the judge in this case had also been appointed by the Democrats and was very conflicted, and yet they would be the ones who made a decision that could really affect the nation’s future. Instead, Trump proposed that the decision should be left to the United States Supreme Court.

Trump also took the time to thank former Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the support he had shown, as Johnson had previously written in favor of Trump arguing that when similar circumstances occurred in Russia or Africa, they denounced them as being corrupt and authoritarian.

