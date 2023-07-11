Trump Costing Republicans Big Money

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Top GOP donors reportedly stopped giving the Republican parties in Michigan and Arizona funds after they continued to support the unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential elections had been rigged and stolen.

Ron Weiser, a real estate tycoon who used to be one of the donors in Michigan claimed that it was “ludicrous” that the state’s party continued to support the claim that Trump had been the one to win the state in 2020. Trump is the frontrunner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, leading against his closest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis by a strong margin.

It is likely that Trump’s fundraising efforts might suffer as a result of the concerns about his rhetoric, which could ultimately help DeSantis. DeSantis with his campaign is trying to convince voters that he is the Republican candidate with the highest chances of defeating President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

Trump lost to Biden in the 2020 election by 306 to 232 electoral college votes. Since this loss he has often insisted that the elections were “rigged” against him, however, all legal challenges to the election results have so far been unsuccessful, with the court, as well as independent legal and election experts all claiming that there is no evidence to support Trump’s claims.

In a recent Reuters report, it was revealed that six former Republican donors in Michigan and Arizona have stopped providing funds to the party that had previously backed candidates who had expressed doubts about the 2020 elections as well as because of the extreme positions the parties have taken on certain issues.

