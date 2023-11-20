Trump Could Team Up With Victoria’s Secret

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The lingerie chain Victoria’s Secret could end up being of help to former President Donald Trump’s campaign as a case involving the case could be used to support the televising of the election-interference case trial according to a deferral attorney.

Last month a group of TV networks fought to televise the court proceedings in the election interference case. In their petition, they mentioned a Victoria’s Secret case from 1996 as supporting their petition to have cameras in the March 4 trial in Washington, D.C.

The 1996 case of Katzman v. Victoria’s Secret Catalog, is particularly important as Court TV had been successful in gaining the right to televise a federal class action that women had brought forward against the lingerie chain arguing the rich men who went to the brand to buy lingerie for their partners benefited from better prices than the brand’s female clients.

Denise Katzman led the case alleging that the catalog she had received only included small discounts, while the catalog that her male lawyer had received included discounts that were worth $15 more. The case sparked attention across the nation and Katzman had even appeared on the USA Today cover and on ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show.’

Court TV had won a case that allowed for TV cameras to be accepted in the courtroom under the argument that the cameras being used today were significantly smaller than those that had been used back in the 1965 Supreme Court case of Estes v. Texas, which was when the precedent was established that public access to courts did not include the broadcasting of the proceedings.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com